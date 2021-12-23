Woman in Carbondale accused of aggravated discharge of a firearm
Dec. 23, 2021
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Officers responded to the 700 block of South Lewis Lane about someone firing a handgun into a house there.
The Carbondale Police Department said in a statement, the officers found 45-year-old Maza D. Lynch of Carbondale in possession of a handgun.
Lynch is accused of firing a shot during an argument towards an acquaintance.
No injuries were reported.
She has been charged with Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm and Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon.
Lynch has been incarcerated in the Jackson County Jail.
