Woman in Carbondale accused of aggravated discharge of a firearm

Lynch is accused of firing a shot during an argument towards an acquaintance.
By Clayton Hester
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Officers responded to the 700 block of South Lewis Lane about someone firing a handgun into a house there.

The Carbondale Police Department said in a statement, the officers found 45-year-old Maza D. Lynch of Carbondale in possession of a handgun.

Lynch is accused of firing a shot during an argument towards an acquaintance.

No injuries were reported.

She has been charged with Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm and Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon.

Lynch has been incarcerated in the Jackson County Jail.

