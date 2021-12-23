Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Trump asks Supreme Court to block release of documents

FILE — Former President Donald Trump prepares to take the stage during his Save America rally...
FILE — Former President Donald Trump prepares to take the stage during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., Sept. 25, 2021.(AP Photo/Ben Gray, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump turned to the Supreme Court Thursday in a last-ditch effort to keep documents away from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

Trump’s attorneys argued in their petition to the Supreme Court that “both the Constitution and the Presidential Records Act give former Presidents a clear right to protect their confidential records from premature dissemination. This case presents a clear threat to that right.”

A federal appeals court ruled against Trump two weeks ago, but prohibited documents held by the National Archives from being turned over before the Supreme Court has a chance to weigh in. Trump appointed three of the nine justices.

Trump sued the House Jan. 6 committee and the National Archives to stop the White House from allowing the release of documents related to the insurrection. Trump is claiming that as a former president he has right to assert executive privilege over the records, arguing that releasing them would damage the presidency in the future.

But President Joe Biden determined that the documents were in the public interest and that executive privilege should therefore not be invoked. The documents include presidential diaries, visitor logs, speech drafts, handwritten notes “concerning the events of January 6″ from the files of former chief of staff Mark Meadows, and “a draft Executive Order on the topic of election integrity,” the Archives has said.

The House committee has said the records are vital to its investigation into the run-up to the deadly riot that was aimed at overturning the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and another critically injured after a shooting at Town House Inn in Jackson...
Mississippi man charged with murder in shooting at Jackson, Mo. motel
The first grader from Jefferson R7 Elementary had just gotten off the bus when he was hit.
Neighbors and community in shock after Jefferson Co., Mo. first grader is hit by bus, killed
Three people are accused of poaching deer, bobcat and turkey on private land in southern Ill.
3 accused of poaching deer, bobcat, turkey on private land in southern Ill.
Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, a 26-year-old truck driver, was convicted of vehicular homicide and...
Supporters rally for trucker sentenced to 110 years in crash
The warmup starts on Thursday, with highs back into the 50s.
First Alert: Highs in mid-40s today, warmup starts tomorrow

Latest News

Vaccine generic image
More Marines discharged over vaccine refusal, total at 169
Author Joan Didion considers a question in her New York apartment, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2007,...
Joan Didion, peerless prose stylist, dies at 87
A man wearing face masks with a mustache attached, walks down Regents Street in London,...
UK data suggest hospitalization is less likely with omicron
Police said 17-year-old Adrian Avila and 18-year-old Anna Bella Dukes forced Elias Otero’s...
Man shot and killed in New Mexico while protecting younger brother