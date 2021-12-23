Student Santas to give out Christmas Day meal in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Christmas is coming up around the corner and with it comes a lot of families and individuals that need a little help with a nice meal to eat.

That’s where organizations such as Student Santas comes in to help out. They receive letters from families from across the area in hopes someone will help them out with toys and a hot meal.

For 16 years now, Student Santas has helped provide a meal on Christmas and sponsors have helped families with gifts for the children.

“We’re hoping to feed 300 people that day,” Student Santas Founder Jennifer Gast said.

Gast said it’s important to help out each other in times of need.

“When a mom walks you into her kitchen to open the refrigerator doors to show you how very little they have, it just kind of hits you,” Gast said. “Everything we take for granted, other people would just be thrilled to get.”

This started when a 5-year-old wrote a letter to Santa asking for a nice meal for Christmas instead of toys. It was then that Gast decided to try to help people have that nice meal.

“I knew right then that I wanted to do something on Christmas Day for people that would otherwise have nothing to eat,” Gast said. “So Century Casino has graciously provided food for us.”

Gast said she believes this is what Christmas is all about, helping people and giving them a little hope.

“People always talk about the meaning of Christmas and it’s not about gifts, it’s not about Santa Claus,” Gast said. “Really the true meaning of Christmas is to be Christ-like. To give is to be Christ-like. It’s what we are supposed to do, it’s what we are called to do, and that’s what is important. It’s important for kids to grow up knowing that there are people that helped me whenever I was little, they helped my siblings and they helped my mom. Then maybe in turn they can help others one day.”

Century Casino is donating the food for the meal.

They plan on having a carry out meal at the House of Hope at 1000 Ranney Avenue in Cape Girardeau at noon on Christmas Day.

