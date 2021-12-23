Record highs for your Christmas

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Evening Heartland. As we get closer to Christmas, the warm weather will move into the area on gusty southwesterly winds. For this evening we will see clouds begin to increase. Temperatures will not drop very far overnight. Lows by morning will be upper 40s far north to the lower 50s south.

Christmas Eve will be mostly cloudy, warm, and breezy. We will see a few sprinkles from time to time. Highs will reach the middle 60s with winds gusting over 30 MPH at times.

Christmas will be partly cloudy, breezy, and very warm with record high temperatures. Highs will reach the upper 60s far north to the middle 70s south. A cold front will move through late in the day possibly producing a few showers across our southern counties during the evening hours.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.