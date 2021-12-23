Record breaking temperatures expected on Christmas

Today will be breezy and mild. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 50s, with a few lower 60s possible. Winds pick up overnight tonight into Christmas Eve. On Friday, expect a lot of cloud coverage too with some scattered light showers. Temperatures will climb into the 60s with winds gusting up to 35 to 40 mph. Even warmer weather expected on Christmas. Record breaking highs look very likely, with many areas getting into the 70s! Next week looks mild too, but more active with higher rain chances.

