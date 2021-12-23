Heartland Votes
More than 70,000 COVID-19 cases over the past week in Illinois, according to health officials

IDPH says over 1 million tests have been performed in Illinois this past week.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has reported 77,246 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including an increase of 318 deaths since December 17.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 2,021,302 cases, including 27,435 deaths in 102 counties in Illinois. 

The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. 

Since Friday, Dec. 17, IDPH says laboratories have reported 1,176,096 tests for a total of 43,209,451. 

As of last night, 4,271 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. 

Of those hospitalized individuals, 867 patients were in the ICU and 485 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Dec. 16 to 22, is 6.3%. 

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Dec. 16 to 22, is 8.6%.

IDPH said a total of 18,853,953 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. 

Of Illinois’ total population, more than 71.8% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 64% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Updates on Illinois COVID-19 data will resume on Monday, Dec. 27.

Additional information and COVID-19 data can be found here. 

To find a COVID-19 vaccination location near you, click here. 

