Mo. Dept. of Conservation changes some regulations for paddlefish, paddlefish fishing

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Some of the regulations for paddlefish and paddlefish fishing have been changed.

The Missouri Conservation Commission gave final approval to several proposed regulations changes to the Wildlife Code of Missouri during its December 10 open meeting.

The regulation changes for paddlefish, related fishing methods and commercial fishing will go into effect on February 28, 2022.

Snagging definition

One regulation change establishes a formal definition of “snagging,” which was previously undefined in the code.

The MDC definition of snagging is: Hooking or attempting to hook a fish in a part of the body other than the mouth or jaw by means of a pole, line, and hook. Snagging is characterized by a repeated drawing or jerking motion of the pole, line, and hook or by trolling with an unbaited hook rather than enticement by bait or lure.

Statewide minimum length

This regulation change establishes a statewide minimum length limit of 32 inches, measured from eye to fork of tail, for sport/recreational taking of paddlefish.

That is an increase from the minimum length of 24 inches for most areas of the state.

The existing minimum length limit of 34 inches, measured from eye to fork of tail, will remain in effect for Lake of the Ozarks, Table Rock Lake, Truman Lake and their tributaries.

All paddlefish under the legal minimum length must be returned to the water unharmed immediately after being caught.

15 more days to season

Another regulation amendment adds 15 days to the fall/winter snagging, snaring or grabbing season for taking fish, except paddlefish, by extending the season end from Jan. 31 to Feb. 15.

It also prohibits snagging for all species of fish on Table Rock Lake after taking the daily limit of two paddlefish.

The paddlefish snagging season for the state’s major paddlefish snagging waters, Lake of the Ozarks; Truman Lake and Table Rock Lake, and most other waters in the state remains March 15 through April 30. The paddlefish season for the Mississippi River remains March 15 through May 15 with a fall season of Sept. 15 through Dec. 15.

Commercial fishing season

A regulation amendment establishes a commercial paddlefish fishing season of Nov. 1 through April 15 on the Mississippi River to limit the commercial harvest of paddlefish only during cooler water temperatures. It also sets a minimum length limit of 32 inches for taking paddlefish on the Mississippi River.

