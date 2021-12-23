Mayfield Police Department gets two new officers

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Two new police officers who just graduated from the police academy are taking their oath of office. They transition from cadet to officer at the Mayfield police department at a time when their community needs them in a big way.

Cadet Alex Arrellano and Cadet Nick Workman are the latest men to join the ranks of Mayfield’s finest. Arrellano said it was important for him to serve his hometown.

“Well, I grew up here, born and raised here in Mayfield. Went to school here. Decided to establish roots here,” Arrellano said.

He said he applied to the department in November of last year, during the Covid shutdown, with a goal quickly be able to serve the community.

“It was a pretty lengthy process,” he said. “I finally got my hire date around April, started in May. And started the academy around July. And graduated December 16th.”

Having no idea that upon graduation, he would be thrusted into helping out during the worst disaster the city has seen. But, he’s happy to hit the ground running with veteran leadership.

“I’ve got people to guide me. I’ve got senior officers to show me and help me do the job right. It’s a lot to take in honestly at this point. I’m just trying to do my best really.”

“I can’t imagine becoming a police officer and your first day of work which for both of them was today, and this is what they face.,” said Mayor Kathy O’nan, a former Mayfield teacher who’s happy to see two former students sworn in. “These young men are not only my former students, they are now employees of the Mayfield police department. Which makes my heart burst with pride.”

The officers will undergo 11 weeks of training with a superior officer before being able to patrol on their own.

