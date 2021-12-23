Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Mayfield Police Department gets two new officers

Cadet Alex Arrellano and Cadet Nick Workman are the latest men to join the ranks of Mayfields...
Cadet Alex Arrellano and Cadet Nick Workman are the latest men to join the ranks of Mayfields finest.(Jeremy J. Ford)
By Jeremy J. Ford
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Two new police officers who just graduated from the police academy are taking their oath of office. They transition from cadet to officer at the Mayfield police department at a time when their community needs them in a big way.

Cadet Alex Arrellano and Cadet Nick Workman are the latest men to join the ranks of Mayfield’s finest. Arrellano said it was important for him to serve his hometown.

“Well, I grew up here, born and raised here in Mayfield. Went to school here. Decided to establish roots here,” Arrellano said.

He said he applied to the department in November of last year, during the Covid shutdown, with a goal quickly be able to serve the community.

“It was a pretty lengthy process,” he said. “I finally got my hire date around April, started in May. And started the academy around July. And graduated December 16th.”

Having no idea that upon graduation, he would be thrusted into helping out during the worst disaster the city has seen. But, he’s happy to hit the ground running with veteran leadership.

“I’ve got people to guide me. I’ve got senior officers to show me and help me do the job right. It’s a lot to take in honestly at this point. I’m just trying to do my best really.”

“I can’t imagine becoming a police officer and your first day of work which for both of them was today, and this is what they face.,” said Mayor Kathy O’nan, a former Mayfield teacher who’s happy to see two former students sworn in. “These young men are not only my former students, they are now employees of the Mayfield police department. Which makes my heart burst with pride.”

The officers will undergo 11 weeks of training with a superior officer before being able to patrol on their own.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and another critically injured after a shooting at Town House Inn in Jackson...
Mississippi man charged with murder in shooting at Jackson, Mo. motel
The first grader from Jefferson R7 Elementary had just gotten off the bus when he was hit.
Neighbors and community in shock after Jefferson Co., Mo. first grader is hit by bus, killed
Three people are accused of poaching deer, bobcat and turkey on private land in southern Ill.
3 accused of poaching deer, bobcat, turkey on private land in southern Ill.
Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, a 26-year-old truck driver, was convicted of vehicular homicide and...
Supporters rally for trucker sentenced to 110 years in crash
Jacob Sullivan, 26, faces three counts of sexual conduct with a minor.
Arizona man charged after 6-year-old tests positive for sexually transmitted disease

Latest News

Significant tornado damage can be seen throughout Mayfield, Ky. from a dangerous storm system...
How tornado victims can get housing, package deliveries, insurance, FEMA resources, laundry services, find lost pets
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet provided this map of some of the dumpsters placed around...
Dumpsters placed around Mayfield, Ky. for household trash
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
To get traffic advisories and alerts for KYTC District 1 counties via email please go to...
KYTC: Avoid travel through downtown Mayfield, blocked highways and streets