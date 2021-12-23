KYTC: Avoid travel through downtown Mayfield, blocked highways and streets

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - The City of Mayfield and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) have closed a section of KY 58/KY 80/Broadway near the intersection with U.S. 45 in downtown Mayfield and other nearby streets creating significant traffic flow issues.

The street closures are due to structural issues with the Hall Hotel, a Mayfield landmark located at 101 North 7th Street.

Due to one-way streets, the closed-off area around the hotel adds to traffic snarls that have plagued Mayfield since the tornado on Dec. 10.

KYTC District 1 Chief Engineer Kyle Poat joins Mayfield and Graves County officials, as well as local emergency management officials, to limit access to the downtown area to essential recovery activities only.

“We’re asking the public to assist the recovery effort by staying out of downtown Mayfield. Please use the KY 121 Bypass, the KY 80 Mayfield South Bypass, and Interstate 69 to move around the city without going through town,” Poat said.

Poat emphasized that most businesses that have reopened can be accessed from the KY 121 Bypass, the KY 80 Mayfield South Bypass, or Interstate 69.

“As tornado recovery efforts move forward, there will be heavy equipment working along every street in the tornado corridor,” Poat added. “There will be trucks hauling debris out of the corridor. This will create even more traffic in Mayfield. We are asking that travel in town be limited to only those directly involved in the recovery effort, and/or residents and business owners who are going to a specific location.”

Street closures around the Hall Hotel at the northwest corner of the courthouse make detours impractical:

KY 58/KY 80/Broadway is closed between the U.S. 45/North 8th Street intersection and the 6th Street intersection

7th Street is blocked between South Street through the Broadway intersection to North Street

KY 58/KY 80/Broadway in front of the Graves County court house

Moving traffic out of downtown Mayfield to the bypass routes will also ensure emergency vehicles can efficiently respond to calls.

KYTC crews are working as quickly as possible to restore highway and street signage that was swept away by the tornado.

