Kentuckians can now apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - People that became unemployed or are self-employed and had work interrupted from the tornadoes in Kentucky may have some options for assistance.

You may be eligible for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) if you have been impacted in 14 Kentucky counties as a direct result from the severe storms on December 10.

You can apply for DUA benefits by calling 1-800-875-0442 or apply online at kcc.ky.gov. You can also on site in five different locations including locations in Mayfield, Bowling Green, Madisonville, Elizabethtown and Owensboro.

You must be able to show that your employment or self-employment was lost or interrupted as a direct result of the disaster.

The deadline for these benefits will be available until January 18, 2022.

Also, community members who lost government documents such as social security cards and drivers licenses can show up and apply for new ones at the Graves County High School.

Business Services Liaison Mary Anne Medlock says if folks do need to apply, they need to bring certain items for verification purposes.

“They need to bring 3 pieces of documentation that’s required by IDME,” Medlock said. “Which is a internet website that verifies they are a real person so that way we know we’re not getting a fraudulent claim. So those documents include a drivers license, a social security card, a health insurance card, their birth certificate. So we need at least one piece of documentation that has their full social number on there.”

The disaster relief workers will be at Graves County High from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. during the week, or you can go to any Kentucky career center in Paducah, Hopkinsville or Madisonville to apply.

