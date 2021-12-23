Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Kentuckians can now apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance

People are working on computers to apply for assistance in Mayfield, Ky.
People are working on computers to apply for assistance in Mayfield, Ky.(Photo source; Jeremy J. Ford)
By Mike Mohundro and Jeremy J. Ford
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - People that became unemployed or are self-employed and had work interrupted from the tornadoes in Kentucky may have some options for assistance.

You may be eligible for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) if you have been impacted in 14 Kentucky counties as a direct result from the severe storms on December 10.

You can apply for DUA benefits by calling 1-800-875-0442 or apply online at kcc.ky.gov. You can also on site in five different locations including locations in Mayfield, Bowling Green, Madisonville, Elizabethtown and Owensboro.

You must be able to show that your employment or self-employment was lost or interrupted as a direct result of the disaster.

The deadline for these benefits will be available until January 18, 2022.

Also, community members who lost government documents such as social security cards and drivers licenses can show up and apply for new ones at the Graves County High School.

Business Services Liaison Mary Anne Medlock says if folks do need to apply, they need to bring certain items for verification purposes.

“They need to bring 3 pieces of documentation that’s required by IDME,” Medlock said. “Which is a internet website that verifies they are a real person so that way we know we’re not getting a fraudulent claim. So those documents include a drivers license, a social security card, a health insurance card, their birth certificate. So we need at least one piece of documentation that has their full social number on there.”

The disaster relief workers will be at Graves County High from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. during the week, or you can go to any Kentucky career center in Paducah, Hopkinsville or Madisonville to apply.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and another critically injured after a shooting at Town House Inn in Jackson...
1 dead, 1 seriously injured after shooting in Jackson, Mo.; suspect in custody
The first grader from Jefferson R7 Elementary had just gotten off the bus when he was hit.
Neighbors and community in shock after Jefferson Co., Mo. first grader is hit by bus, killed
Three people are accused of poaching deer, bobcat and turkey on private land in southern Ill.
3 accused of poaching deer, bobcat, turkey on private land in southern Ill.
South Sprigg Street is down to one lane after a grain truck overturned on Tuesday morning,...
S. Sprigg St. down to 1 lane near Buzzi Unicem due to overturned grain truck
2 babies survive after tornado carries them away in bathtub
2 babies survive after tornado carries them away in bathtub

Latest News

To get traffic advisories and alerts for KYTC District 1 counties via email please go to...
KYTC: Avoid travel through downtown Mayfield, blocked highways and streets
They plan on having a carry out meal at the House of Hope at 1000 Ranney Avenue in Cape...
Student Santas to give out Christmas Day meal in Cape Girardeau
SIH shares an Omicron Variant Update and One Way they are treating Sick COVID-19 patients.
SIH shares an omicron update and how they are treating sick COVID-19 patients
Deadly shooting investigation suspect in custody in Jackson
Deadly shooting investigation suspect in custody in Jackson