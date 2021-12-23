Graves Co. Health Dept. reports 116 new cases of COVID-19, 2 new deaths
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department reported 116 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths on Thursday, December 23.
A summary of the cases includes:
- New cases - 116
- Total cases - 7,331
- Additional deaths - 2
- Total deaths - 142
For more information, click here or call the KY COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-2725.
