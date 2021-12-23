Graves Co. Health Dept. reports 116 new cases of COVID-19, 2 new deaths

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department reported 116 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths on Thursday, December 23.

A summary of the cases includes:

New cases - 116

Total cases - 7,331

Additional deaths - 2

Total deaths - 142

For more information, call the KY COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-2725.

