Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 55 new cases of COVID-19

The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 55 new cases of COVID-19, as of...
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 55 new cases of COVID-19, as of Thursday, December 23.(WVIR)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 55 new cases of COVID-19, as of Thursday, December 23.

A summary of the newly reported cases includes:

Williamson County

  • New cases - 37
  • Total cases - 14,004
  • Total deaths - 184

Franklin County

  • New cases - 18
  • Total cases - 8,480
  • Total deaths - 118

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and another critically injured after a shooting at Town House Inn in Jackson...
Mississippi man charged with murder in shooting at Jackson, Mo. motel
The first grader from Jefferson R7 Elementary had just gotten off the bus when he was hit.
Neighbors and community in shock after Jefferson Co., Mo. first grader is hit by bus, killed
Three people are accused of poaching deer, bobcat and turkey on private land in southern Ill.
3 accused of poaching deer, bobcat, turkey on private land in southern Ill.
Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, a 26-year-old truck driver, was convicted of vehicular homicide and...
Supporters rally for trucker sentenced to 110 years in crash
The warmup starts on Thursday, with highs back into the 50s.
First Alert: Highs in mid-40s today, warmup starts tomorrow

Latest News

Many Americans are facing problems trying to get COVID-19 test kits in the face of omicron and...
What you need to know about at-home COVID test kits
Americans can take the Pfizer antiviral pill at home to reduce the risk of hospitalization and...
FDA authorizes 1st pill to treat COVID-19
COVID-19 case numbers are climbing in southern Illinois.
COVID at SIH
SIH shared an omicron variant update and one way they are treating sick COVID-19 patients.
SIH shares omicron update, how they are treating sick COVID-19 patients