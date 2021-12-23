Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 55 new cases of COVID-19
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 55 new cases of COVID-19, as of Thursday, December 23.
A summary of the newly reported cases includes:
Williamson County
- New cases - 37
- Total cases - 14,004
- Total deaths - 184
Franklin County
- New cases - 18
- Total cases - 8,480
- Total deaths - 118
