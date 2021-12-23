First Alert: Warmer, windier today

(KFVS) - A warmer but windier pattern will be developing just in time for the Christmas weekend.

Brian Alworth says after a clear and seasonably cold morning, today will become breezy with gradually increasing clouds from west to east.

Highs will make it into the 50s, but a brisk southerly breeze will add a bit of a wind chill factor.

With clouds and a south wind overnight, lows will struggle to drop much below 50.

Friday will be mainly cloudy and mild, but windier. Winds could gust to 30 or 40 mph at times. It will also become damp with a few sprinkles possible as dew points rise.

Near-record-warm temps still look likely for Christmas Day before a weak, cold front cools us down a bit for Sunday.

Not only are we not dreaming of a white Christmas, we may be breaking some record highs. Note that it will be pretty... Posted by Brian Alworth KFVS on Thursday, December 23, 2021

Highs on Saturday look to reach about 70 to 75, although it will be breezy again.

Models are hinting at a slight chance of showers late Saturday as the weak, cold front pushes in, but right now chances look fairly low.

Sunday will be a bit cooler but less breezy.

As we get into next week, an active southwest flow pattern will bring a better chance of rain, especially about mid-week.

We’re not looking at a severe storm threat, but there may be some heavier showers and thundershowers involved as temps remain unusually mild for late December.

