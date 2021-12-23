Heartland Votes
First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

Warmer but windier!
By Brian Alworth
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 3:09 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
A warmer but windier pattern will  be developing just in time for the Christmas weekend.  After a clear and seasonably cold morning,  today will become breezy with gradually increasing clouds from west to east.  Highs will make it into the 50s,  but a brisk southerly breeze will add a bit of a wind chill factor.  With clouds and a south wind overnight,  lows will struggle to drop much below 50….and Friday will be mainly cloudy and mild but windier.   Winds could gust to 30 or 40 mph at times on Friday…  While measurable precip does not look likely, it will become damp with a few sprinkles possible as dew points rise.

Near-record warm temps still look likely for Christmas day, before a weak cold front cools us down a bit for Sunday.   Highs on Saturday look to reach about 70 to 75….though it will be breezy again.  Models are hinting at a slight chance of showers late Saturday as the weak cold front pushes in, but right now chances look fairly low.  Sunday will be a bit cooler but less breezy.   As we get into next week, an active southwest flow pattern will bring a better chance of rain….especially about mid-week.  Not looking at a severe storm threat, but there may be some heavier showers and thundershowers involved as temps remain unusually mild for late December.

