Dumpsters placed around Mayfield, Ky. for household trash
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - The City of Mayfield and the Mayfield-Graves County Regional Emergency Operations Center arranged for dumpsters to be placed around town to collect household.
Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan emphasized that the dumpsters are for household trash only.
“We’ve had 12 days without trash pickup,” she said. “I know that many of the families who have been able to stay in their homes have accumulated household waste that requires proper disposal. These dumpsters are specifically for household trash only.”
The dumpsters will be at the following locations:
- 5th and North St.
- Harmon Park - 101 W. James St.
- 611 North 5th (Old shop)
- 10th and Farthing
- 10th and College
- Anderson Park - 6th and Indiana
- Dunbar Park - 602 S. 12th
- 7th and North
- 9th and North
- 14th and Water
- 12th and Walnut
- 9th and South
- City Hall - 211 E. Broadway
- 1101 Cuba Rd.
They’re available for disposing of the following items:
- Garbage
- Discarded food
- Paper
- Packaging
The following items should be placed in the dumpsters:
- Electronics
- Appliances hazardous waste
- Vegetative debris
- Construction debris
The city said dumpsters for those specific items will be provided at a later date.
