Dumpsters placed around Mayfield, Ky. for household trash

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - The City of Mayfield and the Mayfield-Graves County Regional Emergency Operations Center arranged for dumpsters to be placed around town to collect household.

Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan emphasized that the dumpsters are for household trash only.

“We’ve had 12 days without trash pickup,” she said. “I know that many of the families who have been able to stay in their homes have accumulated household waste that requires proper disposal. These dumpsters are specifically for household trash only.”

The dumpsters will be at the following locations:

5th and North St.

Harmon Park - 101 W. James St.

611 North 5th (Old shop)

10th and Farthing

10th and College

Anderson Park - 6th and Indiana

Dunbar Park - 602 S. 12th

7th and North

9th and North

14th and Water

12th and Walnut

9th and South

City Hall - 211 E. Broadway

1101 Cuba Rd.

The City of Mayfield provided this map of dumpsters for household items. (City of Mayfield)

They’re available for disposing of the following items:

Garbage

Discarded food

Paper

Packaging

The following items should be placed in the dumpsters:

Electronics

Appliances hazardous waste

Vegetative debris

Construction debris

The city said dumpsters for those specific items will be provided at a later date.

