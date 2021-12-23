Heartland Votes
Dumpsters placed around Mayfield, Ky. for household trash

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet provided this map of some of the dumpsters placed around Mayfield for household items.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet provided this map of some of the dumpsters placed around Mayfield for household items.(City of Mayfield)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - The City of Mayfield and the Mayfield-Graves County Regional Emergency Operations Center arranged for dumpsters to be placed around town to collect household.

Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan emphasized that the dumpsters are for household trash only.

“We’ve had 12 days without trash pickup,” she said. “I know that many of the families who have been able to stay in their homes have accumulated household waste that requires proper disposal. These dumpsters are specifically for household trash only.”

The dumpsters will be at the following locations:

  • 5th and North St.
  • Harmon Park - 101 W. James St.
  • 611 North 5th (Old shop)
  • 10th and Farthing
  • 10th and College
  • Anderson Park - 6th and Indiana
  • Dunbar Park - 602 S. 12th
  • 7th and North
  • 9th and North
  • 14th and Water
  • 12th and Walnut
  • 9th and South
  • City Hall - 211 E. Broadway
  • 1101 Cuba Rd.
The City of Mayfield provided this map of dumpsters for household items.
The City of Mayfield provided this map of dumpsters for household items.(City of Mayfield)

They’re available for disposing of the following items:

  • Garbage
  • Discarded food
  • Paper
  • Packaging

The following items should be placed in the dumpsters:

  • Electronics
  • Appliances hazardous waste
  • Vegetative debris
  • Construction debris

The city said dumpsters for those specific items will be provided at a later date.

