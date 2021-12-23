Heartland Votes
Cynthiana firefighters take three trailer loads of supplies to Western Kentucky

By Ally Blake
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
CYNTHIANA, Ky. (WKYT) - Firefighters with the Cynthiana Fire Department made their way to Mayfield on Wednesday after collecting supplies for the tornado victims.

The department took three trailer loads of supplies that were donated from the community.

“It started the Saturday the tornado happened. We started talking with some of our crews and everybody wanted to do something,” said Lt. Jason Perry, Cynthiana Fire Department.

The department then put out a Facebook post asking for donations. Within 24 hours, they had over 6,000 views and people reaching out to donate immediately.

“We were set up at Walmart. People started coming in. They would drop off things and go in and buy stuff. We had some people come in two or three times,” Lt. Perry said. “The community support was excellent. We’ve got a great community, it’s small, most of the people have really big hearts.”

They raised over $2,000 in cash donations and had to rent an extra U-Haul to take the supplies to the town.

Lt. Perry said when he made the trip, he could see trees ripped apart and debris everywhere for miles before getting into Mayfield.

“It was very busy when we pulled in, they have a very good system set up. We backed our trailers into a location. Then started unloading the trailers,” said Lt. Perry.

The department is hoping in the new year they can go back to western Kentucky to bring more supplies as needed.

