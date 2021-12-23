Crash in Dexter between pickup and motorized bike takes life

DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - Around 9:21 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 22, officers with the Dexter Police Department responded to a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Cooper Street and Arvin Road .

There they found a Ford pickup driven by 19-year-old Ryan Turner who had made a left turn from Arvin Road onto Cooper Street and struck a motorized bike in doing so.

38-year-old Brian Wicks was riding the motorized bike.

Wicks was taken by ambulance to St. Francis Medical Center where he later died.

