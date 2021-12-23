Cape Girardeau Co. Sheriff’s Office offers holiday shopping tips

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office offered some tips for last-minute holiday shoppers.

Do not buy more than you can carry. If your hands are full, it makes it easier for people to snatch and grab and harder for you to protect yourself

Do not leave packages visible in your car windows. Lock them in the trunk

Carry your purse close to your body or wallet inside a coat or front pant pocket to deter pickpockets

Have your keys in hand when approaching your vehicle. Check the back seat and around the car before getting in. Be aware of your surroundings

If you are shopping with children, plan what to do if you get separated. Select a central meeting place and ensure they know they can ask store personnel if they need help

If you are shopping with children, keep your eye on the clock and limit your shopping time. Worn out, frustrated parents, unfortunately, make good targets for criminals

Shop online only with companies you know and trust

Save all receipts. Print and save all confirmations from your online purchases. Make sure to check them against your bank statements