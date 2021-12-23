Heartland Votes
Cape Girardeau Co. Sheriff’s Office offers holiday shopping tips

By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office offered some tips for last-minute holiday shoppers.

  1. Do not buy more than you can carry. If your hands are full, it makes it easier for people to snatch and grab and harder for you to protect yourself
  2. Do not leave packages visible in your car windows. Lock them in the trunk
  3. Carry your purse close to your body or wallet inside a coat or front pant pocket to deter pickpockets
  4. Have your keys in hand when approaching your vehicle. Check the back seat and around the car before getting in. Be aware of your surroundings
  5. If you are shopping with children, plan what to do if you get separated. Select a central meeting place and ensure they know they can ask store personnel if they need help
  6. If you are shopping with children, keep your eye on the clock and limit your shopping time. Worn out, frustrated parents, unfortunately, make good targets for criminals
  7. Shop online only with companies you know and trust
  8. Save all receipts. Print and save all confirmations from your online purchases. Make sure to check them against your bank statements
  9. Consider alternate options to pay for your purchase, such as one-time or multi-use disposable credit cards. While cash is an excellent option to minimize the chances of credit card theft or fraud, don’t carry all of your cash in the same pocket

Lastly, they asked that you please be kind and respectful to employees, cashiers and retail workers.

