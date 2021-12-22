West Frankfort commemorates miners lost 75 years ago in tragic explosion

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KFVS) - It has been 70 years since the Orient Number 2 explosion that killed more than 100 miners in Franklin County.

This is still the deadliest mine explosion in U.S. history. This evening a memorial service is being held to honor those all these years later.

That evening, 119 miners lost their lives. 99 of those were from Franklin County. This evening service is being held at here at First Christian Church to remember the lives lost.

Jim Muir, the current Franklin County Circuit Clerk and a former journalist says a blast occurred in the mine at 7:35 PM on December 21, 1951, near West Frankfort.

He goes on to say this was the last shift at the mine before the Christmas break.

At tonight’s service, 119 candles will be lit in honor of each miner who was killed in the blast. Each candle will be extinguished as the names of the miners are read.

Muir says tonight’s vigil is a way of remembering the county’s history and mining heritage.

“Just it’s very important again. I can’t stress enough, I think it’s important that we continue to look at this as peoples get older, I’m getting older, we’re all getting older but you want a younger generation to remember this and you want them to know the importance of this event to Franklin county,” Muir said.

Funerals for the 119 miners were held on three consecutive days, on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and the day after Christmas.

Muir goes on to say that Mining Laws were changed after this deadly explosion.

“When this explosion happened mining laws were not that strict. And so I think it’s one thing that’s important to remember, after this with the help of the United mine workers fighting and fighting they went and they got tougher more stringent laws passed and that’s actually saved men’s lives later,” Muir said.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.