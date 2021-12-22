Volunteers spend time helping pack boxes of food

MINER, Mo. (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri Food Bank welcome volunteers to help box up food for members of the community.

On Wednesday, we saw families and individuals come together to make a difference and help out people throughout the southeast Missouri region that may be food insecure.

A volunteer we talked with says it’s important to help give back to those that are in need of food.

“That’s really important, especially at the Christmas time of the year,” Darrell Grubbs said. “It’s really important that people are with their families. have food for dinnertime, just to put it on the table is really important.”

Another volunteer we talked with brought the kids with him to help pack boxes. He says it’s important to help give back to those that are hungry.

“Kids, a lot of time, kids that they have food and what they need, they don’t realize that there’s another side of the world,” Chris Dingle said. “Even in the United States, there is people that don’t have clothes, don’t have food and don’t have places to live and if you don’t see it, you don’t know about it.”

Children who volunteered their time also shared about why it’s so important to help give to the kids and families in need.

“I think it’s important because a lot of kids don’t have food around the world and some kids just need help,” Landon Laxton said.

“I think it’s so nice to help kids out because they don’t have food when they get home from school,” Nick Laxton said.

During November and December the SEMO Food Bank held 36 holiday mobile food distributions across their 16 counties with at least two mobiles in each county. Volunteers helped pack 7,200 boxes for the holiday distributions, plus, 5,350 senior boxes they normally pack every month.

The SEMO Food Bank serves more than 140 hunger-relief organizations across their 16 Missouri county territory.

