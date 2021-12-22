Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Volunteers spend time helping pack boxes of food

By Mike Mohundro
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINER, Mo. (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri Food Bank welcome volunteers to help box up food for members of the community.

On Wednesday, we saw families and individuals come together to make a difference and help out people throughout the southeast Missouri region that may be food insecure.

A volunteer we talked with says it’s important to help give back to those that are in need of food.

“That’s really important, especially at the Christmas time of the year,” Darrell Grubbs said. “It’s really important that people are with their families. have food for dinnertime, just to put it on the table is really important.”

Another volunteer we talked with brought the kids with him to help pack boxes. He says it’s important to help give back to those that are hungry.

“Kids, a lot of time, kids that they have food and what they need, they don’t realize that there’s another side of the world,” Chris Dingle said. “Even in the United States, there is people that don’t have clothes, don’t have food and don’t have places to live and if you don’t see it, you don’t know about it.”

Children who volunteered their time also shared about why it’s so important to help give to the kids and families in need.

“I think it’s important because a lot of kids don’t have food around the world and some kids just need help,” Landon Laxton said.

“I think it’s so nice to help kids out because they don’t have food when they get home from school,” Nick Laxton said.

During November and December the SEMO Food Bank held 36 holiday mobile food distributions across their 16 counties with at least two mobiles in each county. Volunteers helped pack 7,200 boxes for the holiday distributions, plus, 5,350 senior boxes they normally pack every month.

The SEMO Food Bank serves more than 140 hunger-relief organizations across their 16 Missouri county territory.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and another critically injured after a shooting at Town House Inn in Jackson...
1 dead, 1 seriously injured after shooting in Jackson, Mo.; suspect in custody
The first grader from Jefferson R7 Elementary had just gotten off the bus when he was hit.
Neighbors and community in shock after Jefferson Co., Mo. first grader is hit by bus, killed
Three people are accused of poaching deer, bobcat and turkey on private land in southern Ill.
3 accused of poaching deer, bobcat, turkey on private land in southern Ill.
South Sprigg Street is down to one lane after a grain truck overturned on Tuesday morning,...
S. Sprigg St. down to 1 lane near Buzzi Unicem due to overturned grain truck
2 babies survive after tornado carries them away in bathtub
2 babies survive after tornado carries them away in bathtub

Latest News

From left: Allen Brooks and Jessica Allen are facing charges in connection with a child...
Man, woman from Burfordville, Mo. charged in connection with child molestation case
Volunteers were busy today at the SEMO foodbank helping to box up food for those in need.
SEMO food bank packing boxes
A furry pet is often a popular gift for children and adults...
Adopting pets as Christmas gifts
Attorney General Daniel Cameron said that a case with these stakes deserves consideration by...
Att. Gen. Cameron asks Supreme Court to review case involving Kentucky’s impaired driving laws