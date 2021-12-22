Heartland Votes
Tetanus shots recommended for tornado recovery workers

Some of the destruction in Mayfield, Ky. following a tornado Friday night, Dec. 10.
Some of the destruction in Mayfield, Ky. following a tornado Friday night, Dec. 10.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Office of Emergency Management is urging tornado recovery workers to use caution, protective equipment and get a tetanus shot.

They say ambulances have made several runs in the last few days responding to injuries from recovery efforts.

The emergency management office recommended homeowners, volunteers and workers to use protective equipment, watch for falling debris and allow only trained people to use heavy equipment.

The Graves County Health Department recommended that anyone working in disaster cleanup get a tetanus booster if they have not had one in 10 years.

Tetanus shots are available by calling the health department at 270-247-3553, Stone Pharmacy in Mayfield at 270-247-3232 or Kentucky Care at 270-804-7710.

