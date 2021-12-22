SIU COVID-19 spring plans released

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale recently announced its plans for COVID-19 in the spring.

According to SIU, all on-campus employees and students, including those who are fully vaccinated, must be tested for COVID-19 as the spring semester begins.

Classes will proceed on Jan. 10, with precautions such as the continued requirement to wear masks in shared indoor spaces.

For fully vaccinated employees and students, this will be a one-time test to return to campus.

Employees and students who are not fully vaccinated will continue the weekly testing requirement, per the governor’s executive order.

Through an agreement with Reditus Laboratories, SIU will provide testing at Grinnell Hall, free of charge.

You will receive a $5 Starbucks gift card after your on-campus test.

Getting a COVID test will be simple and convenient; the results will be uploaded automatically.

Learn more about testing on campus, including how to preregister and required documents.

Faculty/instructors and staff: You must complete an on-campus COVID test within 48 hours of your return to campus from winter break. For example, if you return to campus on Monday, Jan. 3, you must complete the COVID test by Jan. 5.

On-campus residential students: You must have a negative COVID test within 72 hours before returning to campus or be tested on campus by Jan. 11.

Students not residing on campus: You must have an on-campus COVID test by Jan. 11.

SIU’s current vaccination rates are at 77% for students and 84% for employees.

Shortly after classes start, SIU will host a vaccine booster clinic from Jan. 19 to 20, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Renaissance Room of the Student Center.

Boosters for Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson will be available.

Details, including a link to sign up, will be posted at siu.edu/coronavirus.

At this time, SIU says it plan to keep spring break in our calendar; however, because COVID-19 is unpredictable, they will continue to monitor the situation and adapt their plans as needed to keep our campus community safe.

If you have questions, email pandemicinfo@siu.edu.

