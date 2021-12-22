Roads closed near Mayfield hotel due to concerns of collapse

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - The roads near a hotel in downtown Mayfield are closed, and city officials say the hotel could collapse.

City leaders said the decision to close a section of Broadway and North 7th Street came after engineers determined the Hall Hotel had structural issues and could possibly collapse into the road.

The hotel, a Mayfield landmark, is located at 101 North 7th Street.

The city said it was being stabilized with the hope it could be restored after being damaged by the tornado on Friday, December 10.

Late on Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 21, the contractor and city officials became concerned with its structural integrity. After consulting with Kentucky Transportation Cabinet engineers, they made the decision to close the roads around the building until they could do a better engineering evaluation.

Due to traffic flow, several streets are closed for about a block in each direction around the hotel.

KY 58/KY 80/Broadway is closed between U.S. 45/North 8th Street intersection and the 6th Street intersection. Seventh Street is blocked from South Street through the Broadway intersection to North Street.

The closures include KY 58/KY 80/Broadway in front of the Graves County Courthouse.

The roads near a hotel in downtown Mayfield are closed after city officials became concerned it would collapse. (Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)

According to KYTC, there are no marked detours for these street closures. They said this will create additional traffic flow issues in downtown Mayfield.

Due to heavy traffic associated with tornado debris cleanup, the public should avoid travel through downtown Mayfield. All through-traffic should use the KY 121 Bypass, the KY 80 Mayfield South Bypass or Interstate 69 to avoid the downtown area.

The closures are until further notice.

