Police investigate shots fired into apartment in Paducah

Officers located 14 holes in the wall, door and window, and they found eighteen shell casings...
By Clayton Hester
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Monday evening, shots were fired into an apartment on North 8th Street in Paducah.

According to a police statement, a resident called and told officers that several shots were fired at the back of her apartment.

Officers located 14 holes in the wall, door and window, and they found eighteen shell casings outside.

Three shots made it into the apartment.

No one was injured.

Two people are seen on surveillance video shooting into the apartment.

If you know anything, please contact police at (270) 444-8550, or contact West Kentucky Crime Stoppers anonymously by texting WKY and your tip to 847411 (tip 411).

You can also download the WKY Crime Stoppers app.

