Perry County, Ill. Health Dept. reports 4 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported four new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death, as of Wednesday, December 22.

According to the health department, a person in their 80s died.

The newly reported cases include:

0-4 years - 0

5-11 years - 0

12-17 years - 0

18-64 years - 3

65 and up - 1

A summary of cases in the county includes:

Active cases - 116

Released from isolation - 4,767

Deaths - 79

