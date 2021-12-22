Heartland Votes
Perry County, Ill. Health Dept. reports 4 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death

The Perry County Health Department reported four new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death, as of Wednesday, December 22.(WCAX)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 9:50 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported four new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death, as of Wednesday, December 22.

According to the health department, a person in their 80s died.

The newly reported cases include:

  • 0-4 years - 0
  • 5-11 years - 0
  • 12-17 years - 0
  • 18-64 years - 3
  • 65 and up - 1

A summary of cases in the county includes:

  • Active cases - 116
  • Released from isolation - 4,767
  • Deaths - 79

