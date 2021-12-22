Paducah-McCracken Co. Riverport receives more than $3.3M for improvements

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Paducah-McCracken County Riverport Authority received $3,320,000 for infrastructure improvements.

The riverport will use the money to modernize its material handling equipment, repair damaged facilities and upgrade site conditions in its bulk yard.

Senator Mitch McConnell and Representative James Comer wrote letters to the U.S. Secretary of Transportation in support of PMCRA’s grant application.

“The Paducah-McCracken County Riverport is one of the most important transportation hubs in all of Kentucky. Situated at the heart of America’s inland waterway system, the port forms a vital link in the supply chains that serve consumers and businesses across the Commonwealth. It is more important than ever to be able to move much-needed materials in and out of our state efficiently,” said Senator McConnell. “Today’s grant announcement is a major step forward in the modernization and improvement of Kentucky’s river infrastructure. I was proud to stand alongside Congressman Comer and the Paducah-McCracken County Riverport Authority in advocating for this grant’s approval.”

“The Paducah-McCracken County riverport is vital to safely transporting the commodities America’s economy relies on. Given its strategic location and key role in the shipment of goods, Paducah is the perfect recipient of this competitive grant to improve economic development and inland waterway transportation in the United States,” said Congressman James Comer. “I’m eager to see this quality investment in Kentucky’s waterways get off the ground, and was happy to join Senator McConnell in successfully pushing for this funding.”

The U.S. Department of Transportation distributed the money through its Port Infrastructure Development Program’s competitive grant process.

