Heartland Votes
Operation Christmas helps tornado survivors in Mayfield, Ky.

By Jeremy J. Ford
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Operation Christmas helps tornado survivors have gifts for the holidays.

A partnership between the City of Mayfield and Graves County, the event helps volunteers distribute much needed items throughout the community.

“They’re giving us a list of different houses to go to even a whole street,” said volunteer Tracy Estes who believes it’s all an effort to spread a little hope, and a lot of holiday cheer in a time where people are in need. “It could happen to one of us sometime, and I hope somebody would help me if it happened to me so. I try to help them when I can.

Operation Christmas takes place at the parking lot of Graves Co. High School.

Not only are volunteers out fulfilling orders for people in the community, but, they’re also giving out water, hygiene products, toys or whatever they need to try to make sure that they have a regular Christmas.

“We wanted to get out in the community. We’ve been doing a lot of paperwork and trying to get everything lined out to help the community rebuild and basically survive what we went through.”

Emergency Management Director Tracy Warner said currently volunteers are talking to Mayfield residents, to see what is needed before doing the same thing in Graves County. “And just giving people any kind of supplies that they need. And just talking to people about what they went through and just letting them know that we’re here for them.”

Donations are still being accepted for Operation Christmas at the Graves County Health Department with monetary donations paid by check to the Tornado Relief Fund at Independence Bank.

