Much warmer weather as we head towards Christmas

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
By Grant Dade
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. We are seeing clear skies this evening ad temperatures will fall quickly after sunset. Readings will fall into middle to upper 30s by the late evening hours. Lows will occur shortly after midnight in the upper 20s and lower 30s with readings slowly rising towards morning.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and much warmer across the Heartland. Winds will turn out of the southwest around 10 to 15 MPH gusting up to 20 MPH. Highs will reach the lower to middle 50s.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be very warm with near record highs on Christmas Day. It will be mostly cloudy with a few light showers on Christmas Eve with partly cloudy skies on Christmas Day. It will be quite breezy, especially on Christmas Eve. Highs will reach the lower to middle 60s on Friday with upper 60s and lower 70s on Christmas Day.

