Mayfield toy drive giveaway

A family with free gifts from the toy drive in the Mayfield Plaza
A family with free gifts from the toy drive in the Mayfield Plaza
By Jeremy J. Ford
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Christmas came early for some Graves County, Ky. residents. A community toy drive helped families in need with much needed holiday cheer.

At the Mayfield Plaza, thousands of people are in line to pick up free toys from this toy drive. Once they are done standing in line they will go right inside and be able to pick from a selection of toys, to make sure that each and every person in line enjoys a very merry Christmas.

“I think it’s really fun because we get to come out here and get toys,” said Kenneth Druszczak. “And although he didn’t see extensive tornado damage, he has plenty of friends who lost their homes. “I’m glad it just didn’t hit our house, but I’m still upset that everyone else got hit.”

Event organizer Courtney Smith said the toy drive is a great way for families to heal.

“We just wanted to bring, not just those infected, especially those infected but everyone together so that we can enjoy Christmas,” said Smith.

So, she provided items from her catering business to help accommodate the public. “We brought a lot of the tables, chairs, the decorations, the photo booth, the couch for Santa, all of that. And just help kind of logistically get things planned out.”

Making sure the community had a good time. “So basically, all the gifts are free. So, the parents can come, and they can get gifts for their kids, and kids can come and pick out gifts. It’s just so that everyone can have a good Christmas and have some presents under the tree.”

The toy drive ended at 5 p.m. with more than five thousand toys handed out to the public.

