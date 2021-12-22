Heartland Votes
Man, woman from Burfordville, Mo. charged in connection with child molestation case

From left: Allen Brooks and Jessica Allen are facing charges in connection with a child molestation investigation in Cape Girardeau County, Mo.(Cape Girardeau County Jail)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man and woman from Burfordville were charged in connection with a child molestation investigation.

Allen Brooks, 39, was charged with felony fourth-degree child molestation.

Jessica N. Allen, 39, was charged with felony first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Their bonds were set at $50,000 each.

According to the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home in September for a juvenile reporting abuse. After taking down the complaint, they turned the case over to detectives.

Brooks is accused of showing the juvenile pornography and inappropriately touching the juvenile.

The juvenile spoke to the Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence on September 28, 2021.

The prosecuting attorney’s office filed charges this week.

