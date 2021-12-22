Louds explosions this morning near Marion part of police training

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - If you hear loud explosions around Marion on Wednesday, December 22, it’s planned.

Police say it’s all part of a training exercise for the department’s emergency response team.

During the training, police say they will be using a device that sounds like an explosion.

The training will happen near Hendrickson Street and Eisenhower Drive between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m.

