Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Kennett man sentenced to 30 years for assault, child abuse

The judge sentenced Matthew Estes to 30 years for first-degree assault and 16 years on the...
The judge sentenced Matthew Estes to 30 years for first-degree assault and 16 years on the child abuse charge with the sentences to be served concurrently.((Source: Gray News))
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 8:10 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for assault and child abuse.

Matthew Thomas Estes, Jr., 33, of Kennett, was found guilty by a Dunklin County jury after a three-day trial in September.

According to a release from the Dunklin County prosecuting attorney, Estes was heard threatening others associated with the criminal justice system during recorded jail calls.

He also resisted deputies while they took him into custody after the jury reached their verdict.

Based on his prior felony convictions for burglary, stealing and tampering with a motor vehicle, the prosecuting attorney’s office stated Estes is considered a prior and persistent felony offender.

He also previously been convicted of domestic assault.

The judge sentenced Estes to 30 years for first-degree assault and 16 years on the child abuse charge with the sentences to be served concurrently.

Court documents state that in April 2016, the 21-month-old child was taken to the hospital by his mother with bruises on his face and body and his eye swollen shut.

The doctor who examined him testified at trial that the injuries were life threatening and caused by multiple blows of blunt force trauma.

Estes had been alone with the child for a short period of time the evening before, after his mother put him to sleep, while she ran an errand.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people are accused of poaching deer, bobcat and turkey on private land in southern Ill.
3 accused of poaching deer, bobcat, turkey on private land in southern Ill.
South Sprigg Street is down to one lane after a grain truck overturned on Tuesday morning,...
S. Sprigg St. down to 1 lane near Buzzi Unicem due to overturned grain truck
2 babies survive after tornado carries them away in bathtub
2 babies survive after tornado carries them away in bathtub
Hunter and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and residents of Minden, were pronounced dead following a...
Young parents killed in crash leave behind 2-month-old son
Bryce Davis was wanted on felony charges when he was arrested on Monday after breaking into a...
Poplar Bluff wanted man now in custody after breaking into home

Latest News

The riverport will use the money to modernize its material handling equipment, repair damaged...
Paducah-McCracken Co. Riverport receives more than $3.3M for improvements
One person is dead and another critically injured after a shooting on Wednesday morning,...
1 dead, 1 seriously injured after shooting in Jackson, Mo.; suspect in custody
National Weather Service Paducah has sent a team to Mayfield to survey damage caused by severe...
How to help victims of the tornado
Police say the explosions are part of a training exercise for the department’s emergency...
Loud explosions this morning near Marion, Ill. part of police training