Homicide, attempted homicide under investigation in Tiptonville, Tenn.

A homicide and attempted homicide is under investigation in Tiptonville.

By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TIPTONVILLE, Tenn. (KFVS) - A homicide and attempted homicide is under investigation in Tiptonville.

According to a Facebook post from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, it happened at a home in the 200 block of Cherry Street on Tuesday night, December 21.

They identified the deceased as Jerry Yates.

TBI special agents were called in by District Attorney Danny Goodman to join Tiptonville police in the investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or email TipstoTBI@tn.gov.



Posted by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday, December 22, 2021

