Gov. Beshear announces website with resources for tornado relief

Gov. Andy Beshear’s office has announced they have launched a new website to help those...
Gov. Andy Beshear’s office has announced they have launched a new website to help those affected by the Dec. 10 tornadoes.(WKYT)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Gov. Andy Beshear’s office has announced they have launched a new website to help those affected by the Dec. 10 tornadoes.

The site is governor.ky.gov/tornadoresources, which lists several means of assistance, from meals to child care to debris removal.

“We want to make sure that every Kentuckian hurting from and impacted by the tornadoes can easily access the information they need to rebuild and recover from these storms,” Beshear said. “We are committed to the folks of Western Kentucky, and we won’t be here just this week or this month, but we will be here every single day for however long it takes to rebuild every building and every life, to get everyone as close as we can to where they need to be.”

Victims of the disaster can find resources from numerous state agencies.

The site will be updated as necessary.

