Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Formerly conjoined twins home after separation surgery

Twins Ahmed and Mohamed, now 1, are back home in Yemen after successful surgery to separate...
Twins Ahmed and Mohamed, now 1, are back home in Yemen after successful surgery to separate them. The boys were born joined at the chest and abdomen last December.(Source: UNICEF via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A pair of 1-year-old formerly conjoined twins have returned home after a successful surgery to separate them in Jordan.

Twins Ahmed and Mohamed were born joined at the chest and abdomen last December, according to UNICEF. Doctors moved them to a hospital in Amman, Jordan, for separation surgery in July.

After months of recovery, the family is back home in Yemen.

“I can’t express my feelings,” said the twins’ father, Yasser Albukhaity, in a UNICEF press release. “There was a feeling of fear at the beginning, but we had great faith in Allah and in the medical team. Thank God the surgery was a big success.”

UNICEF and private donors covered all the costs of the procedure. The organization says this is one happy story among millions of children suffering in Yemen after seven years of civil war.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

According to Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs, a person opened fire on sheriff’s deputies and...
Mo. State Hwy. Patrol investigating officer-involved shooting in Butler Co.
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision in Louisiana
Three people are accused of poaching deer, bobcat and turkey on private land in southern Ill.
3 accused of poaching deer, bobcat, turkey on private land in southern Ill.
Security video shows the moment a tornado hit a bank branch in Mayfield, Kentucky.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Tornado tears through lobby of Kentucky bank
MPDNU seized numerous firearms (to include rifles, short-barreled rifles, shotguns and...
Marion PD: Numerous firearms, drugs, currency seized from Marion, Ill. home

Latest News

The Southern Seven Health Department is reporting there are 60 new confirmed cases of COVID-19...
Southern Seven Health Department reports 60 new cases of COVID-19
FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2020, file photo, fans pose below the NHL league logo at a display...
AP sources: NHL to withdraw from Olympics after COVID surge
Former officer Kim Potter testifies in her own defense on Friday in the death of Daunte Wright....
Jury in Kim Potter trial ends another day without verdict
National Gurardsman collects gifts for survivors.
Operation Christmas helps tornado survivors in Mayfield, Ky.