First Alert: Highs in mid-40s today, warmup starts tomorrow
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:53 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Today will by far be the coolest day over the next week.
Laura Wibbenmeyer says highs today will be in the lower to mid-40s, which is right about where we should be this time of year.
Lots of sunshine expected today, which will help make it feel a little warmer.
The warmup starts on Thursday, with highs back into the 50s.
Winds pick up by Friday, bringing in even warmer temperatures.
Highs on Christmas Eve will be in the 60s.
Temperatures are trending even warmer for Christmas with possible record highs.
Highs will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s across the area.
