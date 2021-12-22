Egyptian Health Dept. reports 25 new cases of COVID-19

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, December 21.

The newly reported cases include:

Saline County

Female - one under the age of 10, three in their 30s, one in their 40s and one in their 50s

Male - one under the age of 5, one in their teens, one in their 30s and two in their 40s

Gallatin County

Female - one in their 20s

Male - one in their 20s and one in their 30s

White County

Female - one in their 20s, one in their 30s, one in their 40s, one in their 50s and two in their 70s

Male - one in their 20s, one in their 40s, one in their 50s, one in their 60s and one in their 70s

As of Tuesday, Saline County has had a total of 5,133 positive cases, including 74 deaths; White County has had a total of 3,315 positive cases, including 33 deaths; and Gallatin County has had a total of 994 positive cases, including 10 deaths.

According to the health department, the next update will be Monday, Dec. 27. It will include any cases they receive from Dec. 22-26.

