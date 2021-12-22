Heartland Votes
Egyptian Health Dept. reports 25 new cases of COVID-19

FILE - This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in...
FILE - This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). The coronavirus outbreak has exposed a seeming disconnect between the financial markets and science. Health experts are uncertain how far the virus out of China will spread and how bad the crisis will get, yet stock markets are rallying as if they’re not expecting more than a modest hit to the global economy. (CDC via AP, File)(AP)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, December 21.

The newly reported cases include:

Saline County

  • Female - one under the age of 10, three in their 30s, one in their 40s and one in their 50s
  • Male - one under the age of 5, one in their teens, one in their 30s and two in their 40s

Gallatin County

  • Female - one in their 20s
  • Male - one in their 20s and one in their 30s

White County

  • Female - one in their 20s, one in their 30s, one in their 40s, one in their 50s and two in their 70s
  • Male - one in their 20s, one in their 40s, one in their 50s, one in their 60s and one in their 70s

As of Tuesday, Saline County has had a total of 5,133 positive cases, including 74 deaths; White County has had a total of 3,315 positive cases, including 33 deaths; and Gallatin County has had a total of 994 positive cases, including 10 deaths.

According to the health department, the next update will be Monday, Dec. 27. It will include any cases they receive from Dec. 22-26.

