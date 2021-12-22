Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Calloway Co. Sheriff’s Office seeking assistance in locating fugitives

The Calloway County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating two...
The Calloway County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating two fugitives.(WILX)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance in locating two fugitives.

According to the sheriff’s office, the fugitives exited a stolen vehicle near Pella Way after a brief pursuit by Murray Police at approximately 9 a.m.

They were last seen in the 800 block of Bethel Road at approximately 12:30 p.m.

The two fugitives are described as:

Robert D. Tucker

  • Wanted for First Degree Robbery, Theft of Auto, Assault in Hardin County, Ky.
  • White male, 6 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 295 pounds.
  • Dark colored beard, last seen wearing brown pants and a dark colored long sleeve shirt.

Suspect 2 name unknown

  • White male with a medium build.
  • Approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weight is unknown.
  • Has a gray beard and was last seen wearing a light blue or gray hoodie.
Robert D. Tucker (left) and unknown fugitive (right) shown above.
Robert D. Tucker (left) and unknown fugitive (right) shown above.(Calloway County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone who has information related to the whereabouts of one or both of these men is asked to call the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151 or 911.

Both men are believed to not be from the area, so citizens are encouraged to keep their vehicles locked and report any strange behavior.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and another critically injured after a shooting at Town House Inn in Jackson...
1 dead, 1 seriously injured after shooting in Jackson, Mo.; suspect in custody
The first grader from Jefferson R7 Elementary had just gotten off the bus when he was hit.
Neighbors and community in shock after Jefferson Co., Mo. first grader is hit by bus, killed
Three people are accused of poaching deer, bobcat and turkey on private land in southern Ill.
3 accused of poaching deer, bobcat, turkey on private land in southern Ill.
South Sprigg Street is down to one lane after a grain truck overturned on Tuesday morning,...
S. Sprigg St. down to 1 lane near Buzzi Unicem due to overturned grain truck
2 babies survive after tornado carries them away in bathtub
2 babies survive after tornado carries them away in bathtub

Latest News

SIU says employees and students who are not fully vaccinated will continue the weekly testing...
SIU COVID-19 spring plans released
It will be held at 3 p.m. at the Missouri House Chamber at the State Capitol.
Governor Parson to hold State of the State Address on Jan. 19
A man faces murder and a long list of other charges.
Jackson shooting investigation
Detours are set up around the Hall Hotel amid fears the the structure could collapse.
Roads blocked amid concerns of building collapse