Calloway Co. Sheriff’s Office seeking assistance in locating fugitives

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance in locating two fugitives.

According to the sheriff’s office, the fugitives exited a stolen vehicle near Pella Way after a brief pursuit by Murray Police at approximately 9 a.m.

They were last seen in the 800 block of Bethel Road at approximately 12:30 p.m.

The two fugitives are described as:

Robert D. Tucker

Wanted for First Degree Robbery, Theft of Auto, Assault in Hardin County, Ky.

White male, 6 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 295 pounds.

Dark colored beard, last seen wearing brown pants and a dark colored long sleeve shirt.

Suspect 2 name unknown

White male with a medium build.

Approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weight is unknown.

Has a gray beard and was last seen wearing a light blue or gray hoodie.

Robert D. Tucker (left) and unknown fugitive (right) shown above. (Calloway County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone who has information related to the whereabouts of one or both of these men is asked to call the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151 or 911.

Both men are believed to not be from the area, so citizens are encouraged to keep their vehicles locked and report any strange behavior.

