A big warm up expected as we approach Christmas

By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:39 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Today will by far be the coolest day over the next week. Highs today will be in the lower to mid 40s, which is right about where we should be this time of year. Lots of sunshine expected today, which will help make it feel a little warmer. The warm up starts on Thursday, with highs back into the 50s. Winds pick up by Friday, bringing in even warmer temperatures. Highs on Christmas Eve will be in the 60s. Temperatures are trending even warmer for Christmas, in fact record highs look very possible. Highs will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s across the area.

