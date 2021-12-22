Heartland Votes
Aunt charged with capital murder in the death of her 4-year-old nephew

Jessica Nuñez is charged with capital murder.
Jessica Nuñez is charged with capital murder.
By Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
EL PASO, Texas (Gray News) – A woman in Texas was re-indicted on capital murder charges after her 4-year-old nephew died, according to a news release from the El Paso Police Department.

Police say 31-year-old Jessica Nuñez is accused of injuring her niece and nephew while acting as a caregiver for the children in May.

On May 22, authorities were called to the home in response to reports of an unconscious child.

Police found the little boy with several life-threatening injuries, including a brain injury, a collapsed lung and lacerated liver. He later succumbed to his injuries, but officials did not disclose when the boy died.

His 5-year-old sister was also found with injuries considered to be non-life-threatening.

According to police, Nuñez was initially arrested and charged on May 28 with injuring both children.

