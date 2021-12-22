Heartland Votes
Advertisement

1 dead, 1 seriously injured after shooting in Jackson, Mo.; suspect in custody

One person is dead and another critically injured after a shooting on Wednesday morning,...
One person is dead and another critically injured after a shooting on Wednesday morning, December 22. (Source: KFVS)((Source: KFVS))
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 8:47 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - One person is dead and another critically injured after a shooting on Wednesday morning, December 22.

According to Jackson police, they received a call about multiple shots fired at Town House Inn on East Jackson Boulevard.

It happened around 4 a.m.

They say a suspect is in custody and there is no further threat to the community.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people are accused of poaching deer, bobcat and turkey on private land in southern Ill.
3 accused of poaching deer, bobcat, turkey on private land in southern Ill.
South Sprigg Street is down to one lane after a grain truck overturned on Tuesday morning,...
S. Sprigg St. down to 1 lane near Buzzi Unicem due to overturned grain truck
2 babies survive after tornado carries them away in bathtub
2 babies survive after tornado carries them away in bathtub
Hunter and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and residents of Minden, were pronounced dead following a...
Young parents killed in crash leave behind 2-month-old son
Bryce Davis was wanted on felony charges when he was arrested on Monday after breaking into a...
Poplar Bluff wanted man now in custody after breaking into home

Latest News

The riverport will use the money to modernize its material handling equipment, repair damaged...
Paducah-McCracken Co. Riverport receives more than $3.3M for improvements
National Weather Service Paducah has sent a team to Mayfield to survey damage caused by severe...
How to help victims of the tornado
The judge sentenced Matthew Estes to 30 years for first-degree assault and 16 years on the...
Kennett man sentenced to 30 years for assault, child abuse
Police say the explosions are part of a training exercise for the department’s emergency...
Loud explosions this morning near Marion, Ill. part of police training