1 dead, 1 seriously injured after shooting in Jackson, Mo.; suspect in custody
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 8:47 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - One person is dead and another critically injured after a shooting on Wednesday morning, December 22.
According to Jackson police, they received a call about multiple shots fired at Town House Inn on East Jackson Boulevard.
It happened around 4 a.m.
They say a suspect is in custody and there is no further threat to the community.
