1 dead, 1 seriously injured after shooting in Jackson, Mo.; suspect in custody

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - One person is dead and another critically injured after a shooting on Wednesday morning, December 22.

According to Jackson police, they received a call about multiple shots fired at Town House Inn on East Jackson Boulevard.

It happened around 4 a.m.

They say a suspect is in custody and there is no further threat to the community.

