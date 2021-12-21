Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Tornado relief efforts to reach survivors

By Noelle Williams
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mayfield, Ky. (KFVS) - In the midst of destruction, there are a number of services available for tornado cleanup and help available. It may be difficult to for those with no internet or transportation to where and how to get to this assistance.

“I don’t know how to get in contact with you guys to get in contact with them,” Eddie Works, a tornado survivor said.

Works has no internet an relies on his moped to get to the FEMA popup location in Mayfield.

By word of mouth, he’s letting others know, that help and recovery assistance in available.

“I tell all my friends that FEMA is helping with damages through their home and property and I tell them to come out to the plaza,” Works said.

Sally Graham with the Small Business administration said after any disaster, getting the word out about assistance is usually a challenge.

“Any kind of disaster we get in touch with our stake holders.,” Graham said. “So that would be our mayors, here in Kentucky it’s the judge executives. A lot of also using social media.”

She’s shared social media posts, reaches large crowds but they’re taking the next step and going home to home.

“I spoke to a business owner, who owns what was one of the premier buildings on the square and just talked to him about the disaster resistance process,” Graham said.

Stacy Parker with Cajun Navy, a disaster relief foundation, said they are doing the same.

“The more volunteers that we have we are literally going out into the communities and going door to door to door to door and letting them know about the services that are here,” Parker said.

Works said he hopes to see more take advantage of the help that is in town.

“It’s just nice the way people are helping everybody,” Works said.

For more information on tornado recovery assistance, you can visit https://www.kfvs12.com/2021/12/13/how-help-victims-tornado/.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Linda K. Morris (top left), Kaitlyn R. Moore (top middle), Kevin Stowe (top right), Lynne E....
Five arrested in Graves Co. tornado theft case
According to Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs, a person opened fire on sheriff’s deputies and...
Mo. State Hwy. Patrol investigating officer-involved shooting in Butler Co.
The victim, an adult male from Cape Girardeau, was taken to an area hospital where he is being...
Cape Girardeau police investigating after man shot
Photos taken by Sheriff Jon Hayden.
Mike Pence makes surprise visit to Mayfield, Ky.
Carlyn Perry and her boyfriend discovered a device on her apartment's bedroom ceiling wasn't a...
Woman finds hidden camera in fake smoke detector in apartment

Latest News

Amid the destruction of the tornado, there are a number of services available for tornado...
Challenge for tornado relief workers
Homeowners and businesses should follow sorting and stacking instructions.
FEMA provides tornado debris removal tips
Drivers are urged by KYTC to use caution due to black ice conditions.
KYTC: Black ice on bridges and overpasses tonight
Americares is in Mayfield to help survivors with mental health support.
Mental health support for tornado survivors