Tornado relief efforts to reach survivors

Mayfield, Ky. (KFVS) - In the midst of destruction, there are a number of services available for tornado cleanup and help available. It may be difficult to for those with no internet or transportation to where and how to get to this assistance.

“I don’t know how to get in contact with you guys to get in contact with them,” Eddie Works, a tornado survivor said.

Works has no internet an relies on his moped to get to the FEMA popup location in Mayfield.

By word of mouth, he’s letting others know, that help and recovery assistance in available.

“I tell all my friends that FEMA is helping with damages through their home and property and I tell them to come out to the plaza,” Works said.

Sally Graham with the Small Business administration said after any disaster, getting the word out about assistance is usually a challenge.

“Any kind of disaster we get in touch with our stake holders.,” Graham said. “So that would be our mayors, here in Kentucky it’s the judge executives. A lot of also using social media.”

She’s shared social media posts, reaches large crowds but they’re taking the next step and going home to home.

“I spoke to a business owner, who owns what was one of the premier buildings on the square and just talked to him about the disaster resistance process,” Graham said.

Stacy Parker with Cajun Navy, a disaster relief foundation, said they are doing the same.

“The more volunteers that we have we are literally going out into the communities and going door to door to door to door and letting them know about the services that are here,” Parker said.

Works said he hopes to see more take advantage of the help that is in town.

“It’s just nice the way people are helping everybody,” Works said.

For more information on tornado recovery assistance, you can visit https://www.kfvs12.com/2021/12/13/how-help-victims-tornado/.

