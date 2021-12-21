Heartland Votes
‘Pop-up’ licensing office opens in Mayfield, Ky.

As of 8 a.m. on Monday, December 20, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet began issuing...
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A pop-up license office will help tornado victims in the Mayfield area get or replace the operator licenses, permits and identification cards.

As of 8 a.m. on Monday, December 20, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet began issuing credentials from the pop-up licensing office at 355 Charles Drive in Mayfield.

It will be there through at least January 28, 2022. It’s open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Service is walk-in only. If a service requires payment, the office accepts credit/debit cards, cash, check or money order.

According to Governor Andy Beshear’s Office, lost credentials are being replaced free of charge.

“Valid personal identification will be indispensable to anyone now facing the tasks of insurance claims and applications for assistance, and we needed to make those tasks as easy as possible,” Governor Beshear said. “We knew it would be a hardship for many if they were required to go to an established Driver Licensing Regional Office to get new credentials. The use of a ‘popup’ licensing office was our solution.”

Currently, the KYTC Driver Licensing Regional Office nearest Mayfield is at Paducah. It’s one of 20 regional offices in a statewide network that is expected to grow to 30 or more offices.

Counties without a regional office will get at least two visits per year from a pop-up licensing team.

Replacing a lost license, permit or ID card also can be done by mail to the Department of Driver Licensing in Frankfort. You can find more information online.

