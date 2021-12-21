Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Perry Co., Ill. Health Dept. reports 17 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death

According to the health department, the additional death is a person in their 70s.
According to the health department, the additional death is a person in their 70s.(WHSV)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death, as of Tuesday, December 21.

According to the health department, the additional death is a person in their 70s.

The newly reported cases in the county include:

  • 0-14 years - 0
  • 5-11 years - 1
  • 12-17 years - 0
  • 18-64 years - 15
  • 65 and up - 1

A summary of cases in the county includes:

  • Active cases - 118
  • Released from isolation - 4,762
  • Deaths - 78

The health department will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday, December 29.

It’s by appointment or walk-in. Kids under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

They will have vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs, a person opened fire on sheriff’s deputies and...
Mo. State Hwy. Patrol investigating officer-involved shooting in Butler Co.
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision in Louisiana
Security video shows the moment a tornado hit a bank branch in Mayfield, Kentucky.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Tornado tears through lobby of Kentucky bank
MPDNU seized numerous firearms (to include rifles, short-barreled rifles, shotguns and...
Marion PD: Numerous firearms, drugs, currency seized from Marion, Ill. home
Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah

Latest News

The Egyptian Health Department reported 37 new cases of COVID-19, as of Monday, December 20.
Egyptian Health Dept. reported 37 new cases of COVID-19
The omicron variant of the coronavirus is now the dominant strain in the United States,...
US sees 1st confirmed omicron-related death as variant takes over
Americares is in Mayfield, Ky. to help survivors with mental health support.
Mental health support for tornado survivors
The charter school shifted to remote learning in the wake of the callouts.
School shifts to remote learning after mass teacher callout over COVID death