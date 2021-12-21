Perry Co., Ill. Health Dept. reports 17 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death, as of Tuesday, December 21.
According to the health department, the additional death is a person in their 70s.
The newly reported cases in the county include:
- 0-14 years - 0
- 5-11 years - 1
- 12-17 years - 0
- 18-64 years - 15
- 65 and up - 1
A summary of cases in the county includes:
- Active cases - 118
- Released from isolation - 4,762
- Deaths - 78
The health department will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday, December 29.
It’s by appointment or walk-in. Kids under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
They will have vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.
