Perry Co., Ill. Health Dept. reports 17 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death, as of Tuesday, December 21.

According to the health department, the additional death is a person in their 70s.

The newly reported cases in the county include:

0-14 years - 0

5-11 years - 1

12-17 years - 0

18-64 years - 15

65 and up - 1

A summary of cases in the county includes:

Active cases - 118

Released from isolation - 4,762

Deaths - 78

The health department will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday, December 29.

It’s by appointment or walk-in. Kids under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

They will have vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

