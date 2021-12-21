KYTC: Black ice on bridges and overpasses tonight

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (KFVS) - With a chance of black ice overnight for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District region, crews are treating routes that typically freeze, mainly bridges and overpasses.

While the weather has been unusually warm, KYTC says motorists are encouraged to prepare for winter weather now.

Tips for driving in snow and ice for the winter season:

Avoid nonessential travel if conditions are dangerous.

Check the forecast and plan ahead for your trip.

Make sure your vehicle is sufficiently winterized - check the battery, antifreeze level, heater, defroster, wipers and windshield washer.

Dress warmly for the weather – in layers of loose-fitting, lightweight clothing, in anticipation of unexpected emergencies.

Try to keep your gas tank at least two-thirds full to prevent fuel line freezing and in preparation for possible lengthy delays on the roadway.

Make sure a friend or relative is aware of your travel route.

Carry a cell phone.

Make sure your vehicle has an emergency care kit. It should include jumper cables, flares or reflectors, windshield washer fluid, an ice scraper, blankets, nonperishable food, a first aid kit, and traction material.

Drive carefully. Allow plenty of time to get to your destination. Do not use cruise control.

Give a wide berth to snow removal equipment.

Bridges and exit and entrance ramps can be icy when other areas are not.

Stopping in snow requires more braking distance than stopping on dry pavement – up to four times more distance. Leave plenty of distance between yourself and the vehicle ahead.

Be visible. Dull, cloudy days reduce visibility - drive using low-beam headlights.

Steer into the skid. Stay calm and ease your foot off the gas while carefully steering in the direction you want the front of your vehicle to go.

For more updates, follow KYTCDistrict2 on their Twitter page and Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.