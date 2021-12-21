Kennett firefighters rescue mother, 2 children from smoke-filled apartment

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - Firefighters rescued a mother and her two children from a smoke-filled apartment on Tuesday, December 21.

According to the Kennett Fire Department, they responded to an apartment complex in the 2000 block of Bradley Street for a possible fire al little after midnight.

They said neighbors knocked on the door, but couldn’t get an answer. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the building and forced their way inside.

Firefighters were able to get two children and their mother out safely.

According to the fire department, the heavy smoke was caused by food left unattended in the stove.

The mother and children were evaluated by KFD medics on scene and released.

Firefighters say the apartment and neighboring apartments had to be cleared of smoke before the occupants were able to return to their homes.

