Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Kennett firefighters rescue mother, 2 children from smoke-filled apartment

The mother and children were evaluated by KFD medics on scene and released.
The mother and children were evaluated by KFD medics on scene and released.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - Firefighters rescued a mother and her two children from a smoke-filled apartment on Tuesday, December 21.

According to the Kennett Fire Department, they responded to an apartment complex in the 2000 block of Bradley Street for a possible fire al little after midnight.

They said neighbors knocked on the door, but couldn’t get an answer. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the building and forced their way inside.

Firefighters were able to get two children and their mother out safely.

According to the fire department, the heavy smoke was caused by food left unattended in the stove.

The mother and children were evaluated by KFD medics on scene and released.

Firefighters say the apartment and neighboring apartments had to be cleared of smoke before the occupants were able to return to their homes.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs, a person opened fire on sheriff’s deputies and...
Mo. State Hwy. Patrol investigating officer-involved shooting in Butler Co.
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision in Louisiana
Security video shows the moment a tornado hit a bank branch in Mayfield, Kentucky.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Tornado tears through lobby of Kentucky bank
MPDNU seized numerous firearms (to include rifles, short-barreled rifles, shotguns and...
Marion PD: Numerous firearms, drugs, currency seized from Marion, Ill. home
Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah

Latest News

South Sprigg Street is down to one lane after a grain truck overturned on Tuesday morning,...
S. Sprigg St. down to 1 lane near Buzzi Unicem due to overturned grain truck
S. Sprigg was down to one lane on Tuesday morning after a grain truck overturned near Buzzi...
1 lane of S. Sprigg St. blocked due to overturned grain truck
The Egyptian Health Department reported 37 new cases of COVID-19, as of Monday, December 20.
Egyptian Health Dept. reported 37 new cases of COVID-19
Brick buildings were reduced to rubble in Mayfield, Ky. after a tornado hit the city Friday...
Operation Christmas Tuesday collects supplies for Graves Co. residents