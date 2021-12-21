Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Graves Co. deputies working to return personal belongings found at candle factory to owners

By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 6:15 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The sheriff’s office said it’s working on a plan to return personal belongings found at the candle factory to their rightful owners.

In a Facebook post, Sheriff Jon Hayden said they have keys, purses, wallets, cell phones and other items that belong to employees who were working on the night of the tornado.

He said details on how the items can be identified, claimed and picked up will be given in the next week.

As for vehicles still parked at the destroyed factory, authorities say owners should make arrangements with Mayfield Consumer Products to pick those up.

12-20-21 7:30PM Re: Personal belongings of Candle Factory Employees Personal belongings that have been collected from...

Posted by Graves County Sheriff's Office on Monday, December 20, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs, a person opened fire on sheriff’s deputies and...
Mo. State Hwy. Patrol investigating officer-involved shooting in Butler Co.
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision in Louisiana
Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah
Security video shows the moment a tornado hit a bank branch in Mayfield, Kentucky.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Tornado tears through lobby of Kentucky bank
MPDNU seized numerous firearms (to include rifles, short-barreled rifles, shotguns and...
Marion PD: Numerous firearms, drugs, currency seized from Marion, Ill. home

Latest News

A deadly officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Butler County, Mo.
Deadly officer-involved shooting under investigation in Butler Co.
Bryce Davis was wanted on felony charges when he was arrested on Monday after breaking into a...
Poplar Bluff wanted man now in custody after breaking into home
Two juveniles arrested in connection with shooting at the Fancy Farm Fire Department.
2 juveniles charged in connection with shooting of Fancy Farm Fire Dept.
Governor Beshear said a ninth person died from their injuries after a candle factory collapsed...
9th candle factory victim dies