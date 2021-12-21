Heartland Votes
Gov. Beshear visits displaced Kentuckians at state resort parks in Marshall Co.

Governor Andy Beshear visited displaced Kentuckians staying at state resort parks in western Kentucky.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear visited displaced Kentuckians staying at state resort parks in western Kentucky.

On Tuesday, December 21, the governor went to Kenlake State Resort Park in Hardin around 10 a.m.

He’ll be at Kentucky Dam Village in Gilbertsville around 1 p.m.

People have been living at the parks after losing their homes in a tornado on Friday night, December 10.

On Monday, Beshear said there were 226 state park rooms across the state occupied by displaced Kentuckians, and 92 rooms were given to first responders.

Parks with vacancies still available for displaced families include:

  • Kentucky Dam Village – 4 rooms available
  • Kenlake State Resort Park – 13 rooms available
  • Lake Barkley State Resort Park – 3 rooms available
  • Barren River Lake State Resort Park – 42 rooms available
  • John James Audubon State Park – 4 rooms available
  • Rough River Dam State Resort Park – 51 rooms available

Governor Beshear said Kentucky State Parks will be looking for volunteers after the New Year to help with dining room, kitchen, housekeeping and laundry, as well as some maintenance and work assistance.

Those interested in volunteering can contact Andy Kasitz by email at andy.kasitz@ky.gov and provide the following information: your name, a cell phone number, the name of the park(s) at which you wish to volunteer and your availability.

