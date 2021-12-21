Heartland Votes
First Alert: Sunshine returns today; temps in the lower 50s

By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 6:03 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Sunshine returns to the Heartland today.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says a southwest breeze will also help warm up much of the area into the lower 50s.

Dry weather continues tonight. Under clear skies, temperatures will drop into the 20s area-wide.

Wednesday will be a bit cooler again, with everyone seeing highs back in the 40s.

There will be a big warm-up as we head into Christmas Eve, but it will be very windy too.

We can expect mid to upper 60s on Friday.

Some scattered showers are expected through Christmas Eve, as well.

Christmas Day is looking mild too, with highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

