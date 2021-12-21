FEMA provides tornado debris removal tips
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Mayfield-Graves County Regional Emergency Operations Center is providing FEMA-approved guidelines for tornado debris removal.
Homeowners and businesses should closely follow these guidelines to assure that storm debris is removed efficiently and as quickly as possible in the coming months.
Property owners should avoid covering water meters, and avoid the use of equipment that might damage water meter covers.
