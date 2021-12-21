Heartland Votes
Advertisement

FEMA provides tornado debris removal tips

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Mayfield-Graves County Regional Emergency Operations Center is providing FEMA-approved guidelines for tornado debris removal.

Homeowners and businesses should closely follow these guidelines to assure that storm debris is removed efficiently and as quickly as possible in the coming months.

Homeowners and businesses should follow sorting and stacking instructions.
Homeowners and businesses should follow sorting and stacking instructions.(Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)

Property owners should avoid covering water meters, and avoid the use of equipment that might damage water meter covers.

Homeowners and businesses should follow sorting and stacking instructions.
Homeowners and businesses should follow sorting and stacking instructions.(Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Linda K. Morris (top left), Kaitlyn R. Moore (top middle), Kevin Stowe (top right), Lynne E....
Five arrested in Graves Co. tornado theft case
According to Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs, a person opened fire on sheriff’s deputies and...
Mo. State Hwy. Patrol investigating officer-involved shooting in Butler Co.
The victim, an adult male from Cape Girardeau, was taken to an area hospital where he is being...
Cape Girardeau police investigating after man shot
Photos taken by Sheriff Jon Hayden.
Mike Pence makes surprise visit to Mayfield, Ky.
Carlyn Perry and her boyfriend discovered a device on her apartment's bedroom ceiling wasn't a...
Woman finds hidden camera in fake smoke detector in apartment

Latest News

Drivers are urged by KYTC to use caution due to black ice conditions.
KYTC: Black ice on bridges and overpasses tonight
Americares is in Mayfield to help survivors with mental health support.
Mental health support for tornado survivors
AmeriCares is one group providing mental-health counseling to tornado victims.
Tornado victims mental health
Attorney General Schmitt says he will continue to fight against "unlawful, unprecedented...
Mo. Attorney General obtains preliminary injunction against vaccine mandate