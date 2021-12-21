FEMA provides tornado debris removal tips

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Mayfield-Graves County Regional Emergency Operations Center is providing FEMA-approved guidelines for tornado debris removal.

Homeowners and businesses should closely follow these guidelines to assure that storm debris is removed efficiently and as quickly as possible in the coming months.

Homeowners and businesses should follow sorting and stacking instructions. (Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)

Property owners should avoid covering water meters, and avoid the use of equipment that might damage water meter covers.

